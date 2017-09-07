Alli's behaviour shouldn't be blown out of proportion - Pochettino
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Dele Alli's behaviour should not be blown out of proportion and gestures like Alli used towards Kyle Walker are seen daily in normal life.
