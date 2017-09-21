Alvez hero to zero as Barca reach Copa Libertadores semis
Jonatan Alvez's stunning header put Barcelona 1-0 up over Santos in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, but the striker was soon shown his marching orders.
