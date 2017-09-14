Always been 'huge pressure' on Wilshere - Wenger
Arsene Wenger says he doesn't want to rush Jack Wilshere back into the first team and believes there's always been pressure on the midfielder to return early from injury.
Arsene Wenger says he doesn't want to rush Jack Wilshere back into the first team and believes there's always been pressure on the midfielder to return early from injury.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more