'I am the best' says Wilder, calling out Joshua
Ahead of his fight against Luis Ortiz, Deontay Wilder had some strong words for Anthony Joshua, vowing to unify the heavyweight division.
Ahead of his fight against Luis Ortiz, Deontay Wilder had some strong words for Anthony Joshua, vowing to unify the heavyweight division.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more