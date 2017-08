Angers SCO dashed Amiens SC's hopes of ending their first-ever Ligue 1 home game with points on the board as they secured a 2-0 win on Saturday. Close season signing Enzo Crivelli opened the scoring for the visitors after benefitting from a great Thomas Mangani assist. Mangani was the man of the match as he rounded off the scoring with an outrageous long range goal before the hour mark, helping his team to ensure a first victory of the season.