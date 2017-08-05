Ancelotti hopes Hoffenheim knock Liverpool out of Champions League
Carlo Ancelotti joked that he may receive a phone call from Jurgen Klopp after saying he hopes Hoffenheim knock Liverpool out of the UEFA Champions League
