Angers 2-2 Bordeaux
Summer signing Baptiste Guillaume grabbed a late equaliser as Angers SCO battled back to draw 2-2 at home to Girondins de Bordeaux in their opening game of the 2017-18 Ligue 1 Conforama season.
