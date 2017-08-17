Aubameyang's Milan video doesn't worry Bosz
Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed he wants to return to Milan in a video he posted on Instagram - but head coach Peter Bosz isn't worried about his social media activities.
