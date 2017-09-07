Aurier could be in contention for Everton game - Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino is unsure whether Serge Aurier will be ready for Tottenham's Premier League clash with Everton, having just two days to train with the team before the game.
Mauricio Pochettino is unsure whether Serge Aurier will be ready for Tottenham's Premier League clash with Everton, having just two days to train with the team before the game.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more