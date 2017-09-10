Balotelli scores twice and avoids red card for Nice
Mario Balotelli scored twice during Nice's comprehensive 4-0 win over Monaco in Ligue 1, but the enigmatic Italian was fortunate not to be sent off for a stamp on Joao Moutinho.
Mario Balotelli scored twice during Nice's comprehensive 4-0 win over Monaco in Ligue 1, but the enigmatic Italian was fortunate not to be sent off for a stamp on Joao Moutinho.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more