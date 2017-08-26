Barca struggled to beat defensive Alaves - Valverde
Ernesto Valverde admits Barcelona struggled to wear down a defensive Deportivo Alaves side, before eventually securing a 2-0 La Liga win.
Ernesto Valverde admits Barcelona struggled to wear down a defensive Deportivo Alaves side, before eventually securing a 2-0 La Liga win.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more