Barcelona 'haven't healed' from last season's Juventus defeat - Valverde

Ernesto Valverde admits Barcelona are still mourning the defeat to Juventus in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more