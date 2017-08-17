Barcelona must recover quickly - Valverde
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde insists his side must recover from their Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid quickly in time for the start of the La Liga season.
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde insists his side must recover from their Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid quickly in time for the start of the La Liga season.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more