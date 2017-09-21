Barry never expected to break Premier League appearance record
Gareth Barry admitted that he never expected to break the all time appearance record for the Premier League and is still enjoying his football everyday.
Gareth Barry admitted that he never expected to break the all time appearance record for the Premier League and is still enjoying his football everyday.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more