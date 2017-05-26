The best of Man City target Bernardo Silva
A look at some of the best bits of Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva ahead of a potential move to Manchester City.
A look at some of the best bits of Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva ahead of a potential move to Manchester City.
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,387/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
1,541/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,871 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
592/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts