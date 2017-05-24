The best stats of the Ligue 1 season
Now that the Ligue 1 season is over and Monaco were crowned champions, we take a look at the numbers behind the league and the players who shone in the stats.
Now that the Ligue 1 season is over and Monaco were crowned champions, we take a look at the numbers behind the league and the players who shone in the stats.
MLB $2K Guaranteed [$200 to 1st]
536/2,272 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,494 Prizes | Starts
MLB $4.5K Guaranteed [$450 to 1st]
135/1,023 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,361 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
8/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£747 Prizes | Starts