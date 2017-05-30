All Blacks culture key to success - Haskell, Farrell
Lions stars Owen Farrell and James Haskell believes the rugby culture in New Zealand has been a key to the All Blacks' success.
Lions stars Owen Farrell and James Haskell believes the rugby culture in New Zealand has been a key to the All Blacks' success.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
975/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,898 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
342/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,796 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
22/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£759 Prizes | Starts