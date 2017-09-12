De Boer sacking 'bizarre' - Bosz
Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz says that the sacking of Frank De Boer after just four games at Crystal Palace is 'bizarre'
Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz says that the sacking of Frank De Boer after just four games at Crystal Palace is 'bizarre'
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more