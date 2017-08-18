De Boer's Ajax team was great, but Palace need work - Klopp
Jurgen Klopp believes that time will tell whether Frank De Boer can improve things at Crystal Palace but admits the Dutch manager was a success at Ajax
Jurgen Klopp believes that time will tell whether Frank De Boer can improve things at Crystal Palace but admits the Dutch manager was a success at Ajax
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more