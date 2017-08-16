Bolt smashes 100 metre world record after running 9.58
On this day - 16th August 2009 - Usain Bolt set a new 100 metre world record of 9.58 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin.
On this day - 16th August 2009 - Usain Bolt set a new 100 metre world record of 9.58 seconds at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more