Girondins de Bordeaux scored either side of the break to pick up their first Ligue 1 win of the season with a 2-0 defeat of FC Metz on Saturday.Bordeaux found an opener shortly before half-time, Valentin Vada scoring with a classy long range shot. After the hour mark, Malcom skipped beyond Benoit Assou-Ekotto and fired a cross towards goal where Younousse Sankhare finished from close range, helping Bordeaux to secure all three points.