Born This Day: Ronaldo turns 41
Legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo turns 41 on 18th September 2017 - and 'O Fenomeno' certainly had a phenomenal career at the top.
Legendary Brazil striker Ronaldo turns 41 on 18th September 2017 - and 'O Fenomeno' certainly had a phenomenal career at the top.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more