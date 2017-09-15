Bosz misses Cologne Arsenal tie despite having '2000' TV channels
Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz insisted that he was unable to watch Cologne's Europa League tie with Arsenal despite having 2000 channels on his TV.
Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz insisted that he was unable to watch Cologne's Europa League tie with Arsenal despite having 2000 channels on his TV.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more