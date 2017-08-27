Bosz 'not satisfied' with Dortmund possession
Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz says he wasn't happy with his side's possession in their latest Bundesliga game - despite them securing a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin.
