Bosz offers condolences to Manchester victims
Ajax head coach Peter Bosz has offered his condolences to the victims of Monday night's terrorist attack in Manchester, adding that the events have taken the sheen off the UEFA Europa League final.
Ajax head coach Peter Bosz has offered his condolences to the victims of Monday night's terrorist attack in Manchester, adding that the events have taken the sheen off the UEFA Europa League final.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
2,088/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,865 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
693/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,731 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
39/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£746 Prizes | Starts