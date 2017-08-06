Bosz - We threw it away after leading three times
Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz was frustrated to see his side fail to defeat Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup after leading three times, including during the penalty shootout.
Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz was frustrated to see his side fail to defeat Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup after leading three times, including during the penalty shootout.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more