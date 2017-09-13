De Bruyne 'one of the best I've ever seen' - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has described Kevin de Bruyne as one of the best players he's ever seen following Manchester City's 4-0 win over Feyenoord.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more