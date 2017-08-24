Buffon and Totti react to Champions League draw
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon and Roma legend Francesco Totti both feel their clubs have been handed a tough draw in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon and Roma legend Francesco Totti both feel their clubs have been handed a tough draw in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more