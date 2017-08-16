Busquets cheekily nutmegs Andre Gomes in training
Barcelona's Sergio Busquets cheekily nutmegged Andre Gomes in training on Tuesday, ahead of his side's Supercopa de Espana second leg clash with Real Madrid.
Barcelona's Sergio Busquets cheekily nutmegged Andre Gomes in training on Tuesday, ahead of his side's Supercopa de Espana second leg clash with Real Madrid.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that Yahoo and its partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more