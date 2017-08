AS Saint-Etienne battled past a dogged Caen at the Stade Michel-d'Ornano in Ligue 1, with Romain Hamouma scoring a richly-deserved winner past a resolute Rémy Vercoutre in the home goal. The win sees them drew level at the top of the table with rivals Lyon and Marseille who have both got off to a perfect start in their respective campaigns too.