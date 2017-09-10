Carlos' superb free kick for Nantes
A superb Diego Carlos free-kick was enough for Nantes to win 1-0 at Montpellier as Claudio Ranieri's side extended their unbeaten run to three Ligue 1 Conforama games.
A superb Diego Carlos free-kick was enough for Nantes to win 1-0 at Montpellier as Claudio Ranieri's side extended their unbeaten run to three Ligue 1 Conforama games.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more