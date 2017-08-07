Cavani, Neymar, Di Maria: it’s going to be tough for defenders - Alex
The former Chelsea, PSV and PSG defender, now retired, relishes the prospect of seeing the new PSG trio in action, following the signing of Neymar for a world record fee.
