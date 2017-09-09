Chelsea match-winner Kante working on his finishing - Conte
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed that N'Golo Kante has been working on his finishing, after the Frenchman netted the winner in the 2-1 win over his former club Leicester City.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed that N'Golo Kante has been working on his finishing, after the Frenchman netted the winner in the 2-1 win over his former club Leicester City.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more