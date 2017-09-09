Chelsea match-winner Kante working on his finishing - Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte revealed that N'Golo Kante has been working on his finishing, after the Frenchman netted the winner in the 2-1 win over his former club Leicester City.

