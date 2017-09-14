Chelsea must be ready for demanding season - Cahill
Gary Cahill believes the extra games in the Champions League will not hinder the sides Premier League performances as the team are used to playing in a demanding season in previous years.
Gary Cahill believes the extra games in the Champions League will not hinder the sides Premier League performances as the team are used to playing in a demanding season in previous years.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more