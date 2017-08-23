Conor's unpredictability 'dangerous' for Mayweather - Nelson
Former WBO world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson believes Floyd Mayweather will find it hard to fight Conor McGregor because the Irishman's style is so unpredictable.
Former WBO world cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson believes Floyd Mayweather will find it hard to fight Conor McGregor because the Irishman's style is so unpredictable.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more