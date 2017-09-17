Conte not judging Morata on goals

Alvaro Morata claims that he believes Alvaro Morata had a good performance against Arsenal and a number 9 shouldn't always be judged by their amount of goals

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more