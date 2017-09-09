Conte slams 'ridiculous' Barkley deadline day rumours

Antonio Conte slams rumours that his mobile phone was switched off on transfer deadline day whilst Chelsea were on the brink of completing a deal for Ross Barkley

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more