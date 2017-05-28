Courtois admits Chelsea 'relaxed' after title win
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits complacency may have crept in as the Premier League winners lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal.
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois admits complacency may have crept in as the Premier League winners lost the FA Cup final to Arsenal.
MLB $2K Guaranteed [$200 to 1st]
720/2,272 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,519 Prizes | Starts
MLB $4K Guaranteed [$400 to 1st]
234/909 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,039 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
13/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£760 Prizes | Starts