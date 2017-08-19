Coutinho situation 'hasn't changed' - Klopp
Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool's position over Philippe Coutinho's future at Anfield has not changed following Barcelona's most recent offer for the Brazilian.
Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool's position over Philippe Coutinho's future at Anfield has not changed following Barcelona's most recent offer for the Brazilian.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more