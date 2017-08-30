Coutinho transfer saga 'disappointing' to see - Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson says Liverpool have made Philippe Coutinho the player he is today and feels it is disappointing the Brazilian has tried to force a move away to Barcelona.
