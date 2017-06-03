Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable year
It's been an extraordinary 12 months for Real Madrid and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo since he last lifted the UEFA Champions League in Milan.
It's been an extraordinary 12 months for Real Madrid and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo since he last lifted the UEFA Champions League in Milan.
MLS $200 Saturday
84/228 Entries | £1 Entry
£151 Prizes | Starts
MLS $150 Saturday
13/34 Entries | £4 Entry
£113 Prizes | Starts
MLS $250 Saturday [Freeroll]
3,602/5,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£188 Prizes | Starts