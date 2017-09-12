Current Chelsea squad can replicate 2012 triumph - Cahill
Captain Gary Cahill believes that though they will be facing top class opponents, Chelsea can still go all the way in the Champions League this season
Captain Gary Cahill believes that though they will be facing top class opponents, Chelsea can still go all the way in the Champions League this season
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more