Daniels wonderstrike brought out the best in City - Guardiola
Pep Guardiola admits Charlie Daniels' 'outstanding' goal for Bournemouth in Manchester City's win on Saturday was an 'uncomfortable' moment.
Pep Guardiola admits Charlie Daniels' 'outstanding' goal for Bournemouth in Manchester City's win on Saturday was an 'uncomfortable' moment.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more