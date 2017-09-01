Danny Drinkwater - player profile
Chelsea have sealed a last minute transfer of Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who moves to Stamford Bridge for £35m. Here's our profile of the England international.
Chelsea have sealed a last minute transfer of Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, who moves to Stamford Bridge for £35m. Here's our profile of the England international.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more