Denis Poha with screamer for France Under-20s
Denis Poha scored a fantastic long-range shot to give France a comfortable 4-0 victory over Vietnam in the Under-20s World Cup on Thursday.
Denis Poha scored a fantastic long-range shot to give France a comfortable 4-0 victory over Vietnam in the Under-20s World Cup on Thursday.
MLB $4.5K Guaranteed [$450 to 1st]
316/1,023 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,369 Prizes | Starts
MLB Yahoo Cup Round 8 [$200 Freeroll]
43,108/1,000,000 Entries | £0 Entry
£150 Prizes | Starts
MLB $5K Guaranteed [$500 to 1st]
49/1,136 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,743 Prizes | Starts