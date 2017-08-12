DFB Pokal: Rielasingen-Arlen 0-4 Borussia Dortmund

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the star of the show as Borussia Dortmund beat sixth tier German side Rielasingen-Arien 4-0 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal in Germany.

