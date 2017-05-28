Dimitrov delighted to banish French Open hoodoo
After three consecutive first round exits at Roland Garros, Grigor Dimitrov was delighted to finally make it past the opening rubber in 2017 as he overcame Stephane Robery.
After three consecutive first round exits at Roland Garros, Grigor Dimitrov was delighted to finally make it past the opening rubber in 2017 as he overcame Stephane Robery.
MLB $2.5K Guaranteed [$250 to 1st]
55/2,841 Entries | £1 Entry
£1,898 Prizes | Starts
MLB $4.5K Guaranteed [$450 to 1st]
7/1,023 Entries | £4 Entry
£3,416 Prizes | Starts
MLB $1K Guaranteed [Single Entry]
0/57 Entries | £15 Entry
£759 Prizes | Starts