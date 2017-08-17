I don't know what will happen with Dembele - Bosz
Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz admits he doesn't know whether Ousmane Dembele will still be at the Bundesliga club at the end of the transfer window.
Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz admits he doesn't know whether Ousmane Dembele will still be at the Bundesliga club at the end of the transfer window.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more