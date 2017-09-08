Drinkwater in squad to play former club Leicester - Conte
Danny Drinkwater is in the Chelsea squad to face former club Leicester, but Antonio Conte says he might not be ready to start the match.
Danny Drinkwater is in the Chelsea squad to face former club Leicester, but Antonio Conte says he might not be ready to start the match.
|Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more