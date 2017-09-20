Dumoulin wins time trial gold, as Froome takes bronze
Tom Dumoulin added UCI Road World Championships gold to the Giro d'Italia title he won earlier this year, taking victory in the men's time trial ahead of Chris Froome.
Tom Dumoulin added UCI Road World Championships gold to the Giro d'Italia title he won earlier this year, taking victory in the men's time trial ahead of Chris Froome.
|By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more